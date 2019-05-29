Keysight +7.2% off record Q2 revenues

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is up 7.2% after hours following an earnings report where it easily cleared expectations with GAAP EPS that rose 137% and broad sales growth.

It also announced a $500M share repurchase program.

GAAP revenues rose 10% to a record $1.09B, and non-GAAP revenue increased 9% to $1.093B. Core revenue (excluding currency and acquisition/divestment) rose 12%.

Non-GAAP net income rose to $233M from $158M.

Revenue by segment: Communications Solutions Group, $676M (up 8%); Electronic Industrial Solutions Group, $299M (up 6%); Ixia Solutions Group, $118M (up 32%).

Cash and equivalents came to $1.277B.

Complying with export control regulations with China will have some impact on Q3, CEO Ron Nersesian says, but the company still expects 7-8% revenue growth for the year.

It's guiding to Q3 revenue of $1.02B-$1.06B, and EPS of $0.97-$1.05.

