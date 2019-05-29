Navistar to settle engine defect complaints for $159M

Navistar (NYSE:NAV) agrees to pay $159M to settle a lawsuit accusing it of knowingly selling diesel trucks with faulty system exhaust treatment systems during 2010-13.

The company says it will record a charge for the full amount of settlement in its FQ2 results scheduled for release next week.

In the agreement, NAV does not admit to liability for the production and sale of its 11-liter and 13-liter engines.

NAV has spent more than $2B on warranty claims, engine retrofits and truck buybacks that nearly forced the company into bankruptcy a few years ago.