Boeing CEO to apologize for MAX crashes on CBS Evening News

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says CEO Dennis Muilenburg will publicly apologize tonight on CBS Evening News for the fatal crashes of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

CBS News says Muilenburg told anchor Norah O’Donnell that the crashes have had the "biggest impact" on him of anything in his 34 years with the company.

Most of the comments so far from the company and the CEO since the two fatal crashes have focused on efforts to find a fix for the MCAS software that is widely believed to have been a factor in the Lion Air MAX crash last October and the Ethiopian Airlines MAX crash in February.

Meanwhile, an Ethiopian Airlines pilot reportedly began pleading with his bosses for more training on the MAX just days after the Lion Air crash, warning that crews could easily be overwhelmed in a crisis.

The Ethiopian Airlines response to the warnings - and whether it would have made a difference - is unclear.