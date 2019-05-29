Engie had raised $3B prior to Brazil deal suspension

Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) told Brazil's Supreme Court today that it had raised $3B abroad to buy Petrobras' (NYSE:PBR) TAG pipeline unit when the court suspended the $8.6B acquisition last week.

Engie said its decision had "created a situation of extreme juridical insecurity" because it had already begun an operation involving "significantly" costly financial resources to buy a 90% stake in TAG, which operates 2,800 miles of gas pipelines.

Under the deal agreed in April, PBR would retain a 10% stake in TAG, Engie and its subsidiary would control 58.5% and Quebec pension fund CDPQ would hold 31.5%.