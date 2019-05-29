Verint +1.8% amid Q1 swing to profit

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is up 1.8% postmarket after topping consensus on top and bottom lines with its Q1 results.

Strong service revenue growth coupled with flat cost of revenues paced a 15% gain in gross profit. And operating income nearly doubled, to $14.5M from $7.8M.

The company swung to a net profit of $1.6M from a year-ago loss of $2.2M.

Revenue breakout (GAAP): Product, $104.2M (down 1.5%); Service and support, $211M (up 15.1%).

It's raising fiscal 2020 guidance for revenue by $5M, to $1.375B plus or minus 2%, and raising EPS guidance by $0.05, to $3.65 at the revenue midpoint (reflecting 14% Y/Y growth).

In new three-year targets, it sees revenues for $1.65B in the year ending Jan. 31, 2022, and EPS of $4.70.

