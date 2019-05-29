AWS veteran joins Amazon's elite management team - CNBC

An Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud-division veteran has made a move to CEO Jeff Bezos' elite team of managers, CNBC reports.

Peter DeSantis, VP of Amazon Web Services global infrastructure, was promoted earlier this year to Bezos' "S-team," which comprises the company's 18 most senior leaders and gathers to review key business decisions.

DeSantis is a 21-year company veteran, one of the first employees of the cloud group who played a critical role from building AWS from early days in 2006.

Not all members of the S-team report directly to Bezos; DeSantis remains VP of global infrastructure and customer support at AWS.