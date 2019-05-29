Devon assets 'textbook definition of an excellent fit,' Canadian Natural says

Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) Alberta assets were too good to pass up - "the textbook definition of an excellent fit," says Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Executive Vice Chairman Steve Laut, explaining his company's decision to purchase DVN's Canada business for C$3.78B.

The assets provide economies of scale and allow CNQ to increase production even as Alberta has imposed mandatory oil curtailments this year due to pipeline constraints, Laut said, adding that they are adjacent to CNQ's own operations and will save C$135M in costs over the next year.

Investors agreed, lifting CNQ shares up 3.7% in today's trade - a reaction contrary to the selloffs last year that greeted big buys by some Canadian energy producers.

CNQ has "the luxury of taking a longer term view. And these are very opportunistic purchases," said Wood Mackenzie analyst Stephen Kallir, noting the company's 2017 acquisitions from Shell and Cenovus Energy.

The DVN assets "fit well with Canadian Natural’s land base, and we believe that the company can look to repay leverage quickly with its free cash flow," according to Canaccord Genuity's Dennis Fong.

CIBC's thinks the deal was a bargain for CNQ, saying he "expected the company to be highly price sensitive/disciplined, and we believe that is seen in the ultimate purchase price," after previously saying the assets would sell for C$3.5B-C$5.5B.