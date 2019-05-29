Myovant -8.8% on filing for $100M share offering

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is 8.8% lower after hours following a filing of a prospectus to offer $100M in shares.

The filing comes via J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Cowen, and Evercore ISI.

Net proceeds of about $93.4M (based on an assumed offering price of $11.90/share), or $107.5M if underwriters option is exercised in full, will be used to fund clinical development programs, including Phase 3 LIBERTY 2 trial in uterine fibroids and heavy menstrual bleeding and the Phase 3 HERO trial in advanced prostate cancer, along with preparations for regulatory approvals and commercialization of relugolix, and general purposes.