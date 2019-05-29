Ohio House passes controversial energy bill, moves to Senate

The Ohio House passes legislation that will require electric customers to pay fees to provide ~$190M in subsidies for two aging nuclear power plants and two coal-fired plants.

FirstEnergy's (NYSE:FE) bankrupt FirstEnergy Solutions subsidiary owns the two reactors located at the Davis Besse and Perry power plants on Lake Erie.

Ohio Valley Electric - owned by American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), FirstEnergy, AES Corp. (NYSE:AES), PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CPE), among others - owns the two coal plants, Kyger Creek in Ohio and Clifty Creek in Indiana.

The bill, which now moves to the state senate, also would scrap clean energy requirements for utilities that legislators passed in 2008.

The bill is opposed by the American Petroleum Institute, which released a report today showing the two nuclear reactors would be profitable over the 2019-28 period, and AEP - the state's largest utility - which says a bailout for a single company would not benefit customers at large.