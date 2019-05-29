DOJ wants T-Mobile, Sprint to set up for fourth carrier - Bloomberg

The Justice Dept. has a tough ask of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) in order to clear their $26.5B merger, Bloomberg reports: It wants the companies to lay groundwork for a fourth national wireless carrier with its own network.

U.S. antitrust chief Makan Delrahim has yet to be convinced by the companies' argument that they need to combine to create a formidable third player against AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and still wants a four-carrier market, according to the report.

While the DOJ hasn't gone along with concessions that look acceptable to the FCC so far, discussions have been productive, and T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sprint Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure were seen outside Justice Dept. headquarters today.

Creating a fourth rival may make the merger unpalatable to T-Mobile and Sprint, says analyst Blair Levin, but it's not impossible and a new entrant could come from the cable industry.