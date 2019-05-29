Brookfield near $585M solar deal for 50% stake in X-Elio - Reuters

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is close to sealing a deal with KKR and Spain's Ribera family to buy a 50% stake in solar group X-Elio, Reuters reports.

The deal values the whole company - which builds and operates photovoltaic plants in the United States, Europe, Africa and Asia - at ~€1.05B ($1.17B) including debt, according to the report.

BAM reportedly would buy a 20% stake in the company from the Riberas family and 30% from KKR, which bought 80% of X-Elio from the family in 2015; KKR would continue to hold the remaining 50% of X-Elio.