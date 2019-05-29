Total to seek compensation for contaminated Russian oil, CEO says

Total (NYSE:TOT) will seek compensation for the losses caused by the contaminated oil pipeline from Russia which has slashed production at its Leuna refinery in Germany, CEO Patrick Pouyanne tells shareholders.

"The Leuna refinery in Germany, which is at the end of the pipeline, is producing at half of its capacity," Pouyanne says, "We'll look to recoup the loss we have suffered."

Oil export flows from Russia have been disrupted since April when high levels of organic chloride were found in crude pumped via the Druzhba pipeline; 5M metric tons of oil were contaminated and are now stuck in pipelines in Belarus, Poland, Germany and other European countries.