First flight for Boeing's 777X possible in late June - Reuters

Boeing (NYSE:BA) could make the first test flight of its 777X twin-aisle jet as soon as late June, Reuters reports, slightly later than the company first planned but still on track for the plane to enter airline service in 2020.

The test flight likely would come too late for Boeing to hit its previous target of flying the 777X to the Paris Air Show, scheduled for June 17-23, where it had hoped to make a marketing splash in Airbus' home continent, according to the report.

The first two 777X flight test aircraft have left Boeing's Seattle-area factory and are in integrated system testing on the ground, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said earlier today.