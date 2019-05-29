SoftBank Vision Fund discussing $4B loan backed by holdings - FT

SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) $100B Vision Fund is talking with banks to use its tech holdings to secure a significant loan on margin, the Financial Times reports.

Banks including Goldman Sachs are in the talks about a $4B loan that would be secured by the fund's holdings in Uber, Slack and Guardant Health, according to the report.

Those stakes should cover the loan by a factor of three, but as with more standard margin loans, the fund would be obligated to pay more if the stakes' value fell by a certain amount.