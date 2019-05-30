Disneyland opens 'Star Wars' park with dedication

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has launched its Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge park at Disneyland with a dedication and ceremony tonight.

CEO Bob Iger and Star Wars legends including creator George Lucas and stars Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and Harrison Ford were on hand, alongside other Hollywood luminaries in attendance.

“You did a great job,” Lucas told Iger. “It could have gone very bad, but it didn’t.”

“It’s something you couldn’t even dream about 20 years ago," Lucas continued. "It was a great experience for me, and it will change your life.”

The attraction opens to the public Friday after media previews this week, and reservations are set already through June 23 (with some still available to guests staying at a Disneyland hotel). After that, reservations aren't needed but access is subject to capacity.