Delek buys Chevron U.K. oil fields for $2B

Delek Group's (OTCPK:DLKGF) Ithaca Energy unit has agreed to buy North Sea oil and gas fields from Chevron (NYSE:CVX) for about $2B, the latest deal in a region increasingly being run by smaller independent players.

Delek, which has been looking to expand beyond the Israeli market and bought U.K. oil explorer Ithaca in 2017, has also been exploring a London listing after discovering Israel's largest natural-gas reservoirs.

It now plans to list Ithaca on the London bourse with forecast annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1B.