Disney sees 'difficulty' filming in Georgia

More in the film industry are wading into the fetal-heartbeat bill debate, with Bob Iger saying it would be "very difficult" for Disney (NYSE:DIS) to keep filming in Georgia if it enacts its new abortion law (Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame were filmed in the state).

"I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard," he told Reuters.

Along with Netflix "rethinking" its investments in Georgia, at least two projects - Amazon series The Power and Lionsgate feature Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar - have said they will relocate their productions.