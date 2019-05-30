McDonald's to open new Times Square flagship

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is opening its new flagship store in Times Square today, expected to be its busiest in the U.S.

The location showcases digital menu boards, 18 self-order kiosks and wireless mobile charging stations at tables - all high-tech upgrades that are part of its strategy to drive sales, improve convenience and modernize the look of its restaurants.

In 2018, McDonald’s spent $1.4B to remodel around 4,500 restaurants, and this year, spending is expected to drop to about $1B to upgrade 2,000 locations.

On its Q1 earnings call, executives said that it is finally seeing a “net positive impact” from store renovations that made up for the necessary store closures.