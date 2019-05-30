Barclays latest to cut Tesla price target

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down another 1% premarket to $188/share after Barclays cut its price target on the stock to $150 (from $192) following the latest comments from Elon Musk.

"While our demand is strong, we have a lot of vehicle deliveries to catch up to in order to have a successful quarter," he wrote in a company-wide email reported by multiple media outlets.

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson now appears less convinced that the group can meet its stated aim of delivering between 360,000 and 400,000 vehicles this year, after recording only 63,000 in the first quarter.