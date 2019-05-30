Uber inks partner for cheaper car ownership

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is teaming up vehicle subscription service Fair to lower the cost of car ownership for Uber drivers, Barron's reports.

Essentially, drivers can get their car for free if they drive enough. Fair will offer Uber drivers a car for about $185/week, and if they complete about 70 Uber trips during the week, the drivers will become eligible to receive $185 in incentive payments from Uber.

Payments can increase to $305 a week if drivers they complete about 120 trips.