Proficient Alpha Acquisition prices $100M initial public offering

Proficient Alpha Acquisition (PAACU) has priced its initial public offering of 10M units at $10.00 per unit.

The units are expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market and begin tarding today.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share and one right to receive one-tenth of one share upon the consummation of the Company’s initial business combination.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.5M units.

The offering is expected to close on June 3.