Venezuela reports sharp GDP contraction, hyperinflation

It's the first release of economic data from Venezuela's central bank in nearly four years.

Inflation spiraled out of control to 130,060% in 2018 and hit 862.6% in 2017, while the economy shrank 22.5% during the third quarter of 2018 from the same period a year earlier. Oil export earnings also dropped 5.6% Y/Y to $29.8B in 2018.

The government of President Maduro halted the publication of economic indicators in 2015 as the OPEC nation's socialist system began to unravel in response to the global decline in oil prices.