J. Jill -7% after weak quarter

J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) is on watch after the retailer's Q1 EPS misses even the lowest estimate turned in by analysts.

Comparable sales were down 3.3% during the quarter and gross profit as a percentage of sales fell 40 bps to 65.9% of sales.

CEO update: "We are disappointed with our first quarter performance and are taking immediate actions to clear excess inventory and position the business for improved results in the second half of the year. We are early in the process of executing against our updated long-term strategies, and our new leadership team across key areas of the business is now in place and will begin to have greater impacts on the business."

Looking ahead, J. Jill sees Q2 revenue of $178M to $181.5M vs. $180.2M consensus and EPS of -$0.10 to -$0.08. Full-year EPS of $0.17 to $0.21 is anticipated vs. $0.75 to $0.80 prior and $0.69 consensus.

Shares of J. Jill are down 6.65% premarket to a post-IPO low of $3.37 after shedding over 12% yesterday.

Previously: J. Jill EPS misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (May 30)