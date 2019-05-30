Burlington Stores down 1.7% on tightening FY2019 guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) reports comparable-store sales rose 0.1% in Q1.

New and non-comparable stores contributed an incremental $121M in sales during the quarter.

Gross margin rate fell 20 bps to 41%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate up 20 bps to 26.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $167.92M.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate declined 65 bps to 7.2%.

Merchandise Inventories +13.9% Y/Y to $896M.

Q2 Guidance: Net sales: +8% to +9%; Comparable-store sales: +1% to +2%; Adjusted diluted EPS: $1.11 to $1.15; Fully diluted share count: ~67.5M.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: +8.5% to +9.2%; Comparable-store sales: +1.3% to +2.1%; D&A: ~$210M; Interest expense: ~$53M; Adjusted EBIT margin: ~flat; Tax rate: ~21%; Adjusted diluted EPS: $6.93 to $7.01; Fully diluted share count: ~68M; Capex: ~$310M; Net new stores: 50.

BURL -1.7% premarket.

Previously: Burlington EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 30)