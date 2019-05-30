Sportsman's Warehouse on watch after soft guidance

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) reports sales fell off 3.4% in Q1 due in part to "difficult event-driven" comparisons in the firearm and ammunition categories.

The retailer's adjusted net loss widened to $5.2M from $3.6M a year ago.

CEO update: "We are continuing to strategically invest in the business and focusing on many new initiatives including a new credit card partner, valuable firearm related services and opportunities to selectively expand our exclusive product, among others. We believe these growth strategies, combined with our best in class customer service and expansive product selection at everyday low pricing, will continue to strengthen our competitive positioning in fiscal 2019 and beyond."

Looking ahead, Sportsman's Warehouse expects Q2 sales of $205M to $211M vs. $211M consensus and EPS of $0.10 to $0.14 vs. $0.18 consensus. Full-year EPS of $0.47 to $0.59 is anticipated vs. $0.60 consensus.

Shares of SPWH are inactive in the premarket session after finishing just off their 52-week low yesterday.

Previously: Sportsmans Warehouse EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (May 30)