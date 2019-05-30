Movado reiterated FY2020 guidance, shares down 6% on earnings miss

Movado (NYSE:MOV) reports net sales rose 18.9% on a constant currency basis in Q1.

Adjusted gross margin rate iproved 80 bps to 53.9%, primarily the result of favorable changes in channel and product mix as well as increased leverage on fixed costs due to increased sales.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 210 bps to 4.9%.

Inventory +12% Y/Y to $178.05M.

The Company repurchased ~78.4K shares during the quarter.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: $750M to $765M; Operating income: ~$82M to $85M; Tax rate: 21%; Net income: $64M to $66.4M; Diluted EPS: $2.70 to $2.80.

MOV -5.57% premarket.

