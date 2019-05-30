Novartis' asthma combo successful in late-stage study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, QUARTZ, evaluating Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) QMF149 in poorly controlled asthma patients met the primary and key secondary endpoints.

QMF149 showed statistically significant improvements in lung function, measured by trough FEV1 (volume of air that can be forced out in one second after taking a deep breath, which is measured approximately 24 hours after the last administration of study drug), compared to mometasone furoate alone after 12 weeks of treatment.

On the safety front, the incidences of adverse events (AEs) in the QMF149 and mometasone furoate groups were 32.3% and 38.3%, respectively. The rates of serious AEs were 1.8% and 3.5%, respectively.

QMF149 is a once-daily, inhalable, fixed-dose combination of a long-acting beta agonist called indacaterol acetate and an anti-inflammatory called mometasone furoate delivered via a device called Twisthaler.

The company's marketing application in Europe is currently under EMA review.

Its marketing application for QVM149 (indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone furoate) delivered via the Breezhaler device is also under EMA review.