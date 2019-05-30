FIS boosts credit line, CP program to finance Worldpay deal

FIS (NYSE:FIS) increases its unsecured revolving credit facility to $5.5B from $4.0B with the expiration of the agreement remaining Sept. 21, 2023.

Also boosts capacity under its existing U.S. commercial paper program to $5.5B from $4.0B.

Establishes new European commercial paper program for up to $4.7B.

FIS intends to use $2.9B in borrowings under the ECP and USCP programs, together with proceeds from its recently completed $8.2B multi-currency bond offering, to finance the cash portion of its consideration for its pending acquisition of Worldpay, the repayment of Worldpay debt, and other costs and expenses related to the merger.

Now expects weighted average interest rate on the permanent financing of the $11.1B used for the Worldpay transaction to be ~1.5%.

FIS agreed in March to acquire Worldpay for ~$35B.