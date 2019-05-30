Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reports comparable sales increased 3.8% in Q1 to top the consensus mark of +2.1%. The retailer says both customer traffic and average transaction amount were higher during the quarter.

Categories showing strength during the quarter included consumables and seasonal/home, while apparel sales were weak.

Gross profit fell 30 bps to 30.2% of sales due in part to higher distribution and transportation costs. DG's operating margin was 7.7% of sales vs. 7.5% consensus and 8.0% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Dollar General expects same-store sales growth of ~2.5% for the full year and EPS of $6.30 to $6.50 vs. $6.41. Share repurchases of ~$1.0B are anticipated for FY19.

Shares of Dollar General are up 4.63% in premarket trading after dropping off 1.21% yesterday amid broad retail weakness.

