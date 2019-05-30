ION Geophysical President/CEO Hanson to retire; succeeded by Usher

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) says President and CEO Brian Hanson will retire effective June 1, and appoints Chris Usher, Executive VP of Operations Optimization, as his replacement.

Hanson joined ION in 2006 and served as CFO during 2006-11 before assuming his current role as President and CEO beginning in 2011.

Usher brings more than 30 years of energy and technology experience to his new position; he joined ION in 2012 as Executive VP and COO of ION's GX Technology group and became Chief Innovation Officer in 2015.