Analysts weigh potential Cypress Semi sale

Morgan Stanley upgrades Cypress Semi (NASDAQ:CY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raises the PT from $11.50 to $15.50.

Analyst Craig Hettenbach cites a sum-of-other-parts analysis to "better reflect" the "increasing value of connectivity.”

Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that Cypress is exploring a potential sale after drawing interest.

Hettenbach notes that if fundamentals deteriorate further and no deal happens, shares could trade back down to the firm's new bear case of $11/share.

More action: SunTrust stays at Hold and a $17 PT but writes that CY could be worth $19/share in a takeout.

And more: Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland tells Barron's Cypress could be worth as much as $25/share. He sees M&A attractiveness in CY's new focus on auto and IoT components.