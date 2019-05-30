National Bank of Canada boosts dividend, to buy back stock, reports Q2

National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) boosts its quarterly dividend by 4.6% to C$0.68 (US$0.50) per common share, may buy back up to 6M of its common shares, and reports fiscal Q2 EPS of C$1.51 increased from C$1.44 in the year-ago quarter.

National Bank's board authorized a normal course issuer bid representing ~1.8% of its issued and outstanding common shares.

Net income for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 increased 2% to C$558M from C$547M a year ago.

Earnings increase was driven by growth in most business segments, tempered by a slowdown in the Financial Markets segment.

Q2 total revenue on taxable equivalent basis was C$1.85B, up 2% from C$1.82B a year ago.

Return on common shareholders' equity declined to 17.8% from 18.6%.

Book value at April 30, 2019 of C$35.49 increased from C$32.64 at April 30, 2018.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

