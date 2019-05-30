Mereo Bio's setrusumab shows encouraging action in mid-stage bone disorder study

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) announces positive preliminary data from a Phase 2b dose-ranging study, ASTEROID, evaluating BPS-804 (setrusumab) in patients with Type I, II or IV osteogenesis imperfecta, an inherited disorder also called "brittle bone disease" due to fragile bones that break easily.

The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in trabecular volumetric bone mineral density (Tr vBMD) of the radius (forearm bone) at month 12.

11 participants had Tr vBMD measurements available at month 6. The average increase from baseline was 3.2%, above the ~1.5% observed in osteoporosis patients at 12 months who received Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Forteo (teriparatide) or Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Prolia (denosumab).

12-month data should be available in Q4.

Setrusumab is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) a protein called sclerostin that inhibits the activity of bone-forming cells.