Boeing CEO: 'It's important I continue to lead the company'

Norah O'Donnell: Did you ever consider resigning [due to the 737 MAX crashes]?

Dennis Muilenburg: No. It's important that I continue to lead the company and the fact that lives depend on the work we do, whether it's people flying on our commercial airplanes or military men and women around the world who use our defense products, that is a worthy mission.

Boeing admits it was a mistake in the software for a warning light, called an angle-of-attack disagree alert, that could have notified pilots and maintenance that there was a problem.

O'Donnell: But that light was supposed to be active on all 737 Max jets, and it was not. You knew this in 2017 and did not tell the FAA for 13 months. Why?

Muilenburg: The implementation of that software, we did not do it correctly. Our engineers discovered that. We are fixing it now.

O'Donnell: Does Boeing have a credibility and transparency problem if they don't admit what were the mistakes in the past?

Muilenburg: No as I said, we clearly fell short and the implementation of this angle-of-attack disagree alert was a mistake, right, we did not implement it properly. We're confident in the fundamental safety of the airplane.

