Pebblebrook Hotel sells Onyx Hotel for $58.3M

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) completes the sale of the 112-room Onyx Hotel in Boston for $58.3M.

The sale price reflects a 15.3x EBITDA multiple and a 5.9%% net operating income capitalization rate (after an assumed annual capital reserve of 4.0% of total hotel revenue) based on the hotel's operating performance for 2018.

Proceeds will be used for general business purposes, which may include reducing the company's outstanding debt.

As a result of the completed sale, the company estimates its total net debt to trailing 12-month corporate EBITDA will be ~4.7x at the end of Q2 2019.