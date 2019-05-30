Dollar Tree -4% as tariffs impact guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) falls in early trading even after topping Q1 estimates as investors focus on profit guidance that came in below expectations.

The retailer expects full-year EPS of $4.77 to $5.07 vs. $4.85 to $5.25 prior and $5.30 consensus. DLTR's guidance includes the expectation that Section 301 tariffs will be 25% on List 1, 2, and 3 goods, but keeps the impact from List 4 tariffs on the sidelines for the time being. Efforts by management to accelerate initiatives to optimize the real estate portfolio are seen boosting operating margin in the back half of the year.

Shares of Dollar Tree are down 4.38% premarket after shedding 2.00% yesterday amid a broad retail rout.

