Exantas acquires $196.8M portfolio of CRE mortgage loans

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) acquires a $196.8M portfolio of floating-rate commercial real estate mortgage loans from C-III Commercial Mortgage, which is an affiliate of Exantas's external manager.

Exantas says the acquisition allows it to deploy available capital and is immediately accretive to core earnings.

The portfolio consists of 28 loans originated by C-III Commercial Mortgage and has an average loan size of $7.0M; the loans will improve Exantas's diversification by geography and asset class.

Exantas's commercial real estate portfolio size after the transaction is ~$1.9B.