New PNG leader's assertion of local control could delay major gas projects

Papua New Guinea installs a new prime minister, James Marape, who has called for greater local control of resources, in a move that risks delaying a multi-billion-dollar gas project signed this year with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Total (NYSE:TOT).

The project would nearly double PNG's gas exports, but local communities fear they will be excluded from the benefits.

Marape quit the government and resigned from his post as finance minister in April, days after the energy deal was signed, citing differences with former PM Peter O'Neill over natural resources policy and saying he wanted "more local content participation in our gas, oil sector or mining industry."

The change of leadership could delay production by roughly two years, to beyond 2025, says consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

Also in PNG, Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) runs the Lihir mining operation and is developing one of the world’s largest untapped gold reserves in a joint venture with Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY).