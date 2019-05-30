Biogen's MS candidate diroximel fumarate shows positive effect in late-stage study

Updated interim data from an ongoing single-arm, open-label Phase 3 clinical trial, EVOLVE-MS-1, evaluating Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) diroximel fumarate (DF) in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) showed a treatment effect and favorable safety profile. The data were presented and the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers Annual Meeting in Seattle.

MS patients who were previously treated with interferon or glatiramer acetate (Teva's Copaxone) who received DF experienced significant improvements in radiological and clinical endpoints over one year. Adjusted annualized rate dropped 72% from baseline to week 48. Mean number of gadolinium-enhancing (Gd+) lesions (lesions in the brain indicating inflammation) dropped 64%. The percentage of patients with no Gd+ lesions at week 48 was 89% compared to 74% at baseline.

On the safety front, the discontinuation rate due to adverse gastrointestinal (GI) events was 0.7%. Most GI events were mild or moderate, typically appearing within the first month of treatment, resolving quickly in most (89%) patients.

The study, along with another Phase 3 called EVOLVE-MS-2, is being conducted by licensor Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS).

DF is a prodrug designed to convert to monomethyl fumarate in the body which can cross the blood-brain barrier. Its value proposition is comparable efficacy to Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) at a lower dose with less side effects.