Zafgen not there in removing clinical hold on ZGN-1061; down 5% premarket

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has received minutes from its Type A meeting with FDA regarding the clinical hold for ZGN-1061.

The FDA acknowledged newly developed in vitro assays of human plasma coagulation and tissue factor expression with endothelial cells, and other supportive new assays.

The Company is working with FDA to gain alignment on an in vivo animal model to confirm relevant safety margins as a next step toward resolving the clinical hold.

Additionally, Zafgen is exploring a second IND for ZGN-1061 in a population with higher unmet medical need.

Zafgen will update further development plans by end of Q3.