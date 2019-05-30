ElectroCore up 17% premarket on restructuring plan

Thinly traded nano cap electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is up 17% premarket on light volume in response to its restructuring and cost-cutting plan.

Specifically, it says it will "right-size" its sales and clinical groups aimed at focusing its resources on high-value territories that contain more concentrated prescribers and payer coverage.

The initiative, to be fully implemented by the end of next month, should cut quarterly cash consumption to less than $7.0M compared to current rate of $12.0M (Q2's cash burn will be $11.0M - 11.5M).

Demonstrating their commitment to cutting costs, independent directors have agreed to forego all cash compensation effective June 1 and CEO Frank Amato has agreed to a 10% cut in his base salary for the next 12 months (although offset by a $50K grant of restricted stock units).

At the end of March, the company had $52.4M in quick assets, enough to fund operations into early 2021.

Management is hosting a conference at the moment to discuss the plan.