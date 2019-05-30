Buy Rockwell on smarter manufacturing - Gabelli

To get a jump on the global trend of "smartening up" manufacturing, buy Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), according to Gabelli analyst Justin Bergner, who raised the stock to Buy from Hold.

The upgrade was mainly about valuation and Rockwell being a consistent free cash flow generator. Rockwell stock is yielding nearly 5% on a free cash flow-to-equity basis, in line with its historical average, but a 13% discount to other industrial companies.

Bergner is also focused on the company's ability to generate $400M in recurring revenue from software sales. That's less than 6% of estimated 2019 sales, but the business should grow rapidly as more factory floors adopt smart technology.