Beverage giants roll out DIY cocktails

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) sees its Drinkworks venture with Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) as one of its biggest opportunities for growth outside of beer.

The DrinkWorks machine allows owners to make a wide variety of cocktails at home.

"The mega trend that Drinkworks addresses is convenience. You only need to press one button and you have this unbelievable high-quality cocktail," notes A-B exec Michel Doukeris.

During an investor day event, Anheuser-Busch outlined a target to increase non-beer revenues in the U.S. to $1B. Meanwhile, Keurig is looking for growth channels with at-home brewing machine sales stalling.

DrinkWorks is available as a beta product in Missouri ahead of a broader roll out.