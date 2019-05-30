Catalyst Pharmaceuticals expands of Firdapse license to include Japan

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) has amended its license agreement for Firdapse to expand its commercial territory.

The original license was for North America, and has been amended to include Japan.

Upon a certain milestone achievement in Japan, Catalyst will have the option to expand the territory further to include most of Asia and Central and South America.

In addition, Firdapse will seek to qualify for Orphan Drug Designation in Japan.

The original license was signed in October of 2012. Under recent amendment, Catalyst will pay royalties of a similar percentage of its net revenues derived in Japan as in its original License Agreement.