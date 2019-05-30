Morgan Stanley trims Apple target on China impact

Morgan Stanley reiterates its estimate that Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) FY20 earnings could take a 23% hit in the worst case scenario of the U.S. imposing a 25% tax on all Chinese imports. But the firm expects Apple to raise prices to soften the impact to a more likely 19% profit reduction.

Morgan doesn't expect China to ban iPhones since the devices are produced in the country.

Goldman Sachs and Cowen previously predicted 29% and 26% earnings reductions, respectively, if China did ban the iPhone.

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on Apple but lowers the PT from $240 to $231. The firm says shares have hit a near-term floor at $160.