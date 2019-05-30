Designer Brands +10% after strong quarter

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is on watch after topping estimates on both lines of its Q1 report.

Comparable sales were up 3.0% during the quarter vs. +2.3% consensus.

CEO update: "The quarter saw strength across the board - with growth in key operating metrics, segments, and geographies. In fact, our DSW banner, the Shoe Company banner and Camuto Group all performed at or above our expectations, with the U.S. Retail and ABG segments delivering positive comparable sales."

Looking ahead, Designed Brands sees low double-digit sales growth in FY19 and EPS of $1.87 to $1.97 vs. $1.80 to $1.90 prior and $1.84 consensus.

Shares of DBI are up 10.34% premarket to $19.85.

Previously: Designer Brands EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 30)