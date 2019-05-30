Gundlach on bond rally: Buyer's remorse to set in soon

Commenting on yesterday's plunge in bond yields - which took the 10-year Treasury to as low as 2.21% (it was 2.75% two months ago) - Jeff Gundlach says the price action is consistent with a blowoff momentum top.

"I suspect buyer's remorse will set in fairly soon."

The 10-year yield bounced back to 2.26% before day's end yesterday, and is down a hair to 2.25% this morning.

