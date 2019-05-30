EMA accepts Pfenex's MAA for PF708

The EMA has accepted Pfenex's (NYSEMKT:PFNX) Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) submitted by its partner Alvogen for PF708 (teriparatide), a therapeutic equivalent in the treatment of osteoporosis to Forteo.

This acceptance means the EMA considers the MAA to be complete and initiates the EMA's formal review process.

If approved, biosimilar Teriparatide would receive marketing authorization in all 28 member states of the European Union (E.U.), as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Forteo is approved and marketed by Eli Lilly and Company.