Analysts lower Semtech targets after earnings

Oppenheimer reiterates an Outperform rating on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) after yesterday's Q1 beats with mixed guidance, but lowers the PT from $60 to $52.

The firm notes broad-based weakness in Q1, but sticks to its thesis that SMTC is still an emerging growth and gross margin expansion story.

More action: Susquehanna lowers SMTC's price target from $50 to $48 despite finding the Q1 print better than feared.

For Q2, Semtech guided in-line revenue of $128-$142M (consensus: $139.2M) and downside EPS of $0.32-$0.40 (consensus: $0.40).