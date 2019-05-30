Analysts lower Semtech targets after earnings

Oppenheimer reiterates an Outperform rating on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) after yesterday's Q1 beats with mixed guidance, but lowers the PT from $60 to $52.
The firm notes broad-based weakness in Q1, but sticks to its thesis that SMTC is still an emerging growth and gross margin expansion story.
More action: Susquehanna lowers SMTC's price target from $50 to $48 despite finding the Q1 print better than feared.
For Q2, Semtech guided in-line revenue of $128-$142M (consensus: $139.2M) and downside EPS of $0.32-$0.40 (consensus: $0.40).
SMTC shares are up 0.8% pre-market to $44.50.
