Brazil court suspends sale of Petrobras fertilizer units

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says a Brazilian federal court issued an injunction suspending the sale of its Araucaria Nitrogenados and Fertilizantes Nitrogenados III fertilizer units; the company says it will take legal action against the decision.

PBR also says it received a request for information from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission regarding its trading activities.

Finally, PBR reports setting a record for average monthly production from its ultra-deepwater fields in the offshore Santos Basin of 1.94M boe/day, and the Lula field topped the 1M bbl/day mark on May 16.